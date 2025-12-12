Dick Van Dyke prepares to turn 100: 'I'm so lucky'

Dick Van Dyke poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites on June 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, FILE)

Dick Van Dyke is getting ready to turn 100 years old.

The famed and celebrated actor — whose career has included Emmys, a Grammy, a Tony and a Lifetime Achievement Honor — opened up to ABC News' Chris Connelly about his milestone age, and his new book that's filled with advice on how to reach it.

Connelly and Van Dyke spoke at the actor's Malibu, California, home with his wife, Arlene Silver, in an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Friday.

"You know I played old men a lot. And I always played 'em as angry and cantankerous," he said, adding with a laugh, "It's not really that way."

He continued, "I don't know any other 100-year-old, but I can speak for myself."

Speaking about his physical condition as he approaches the century mark on Saturday, Van Dyke said, "I'm so lucky. I don't have any ache or pain."

He added he goes to the gym three days a week, calling his wife "a health nut."

"I think that saved me from the pain. That's good advice for anybody," Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke also spoke about his newly released book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, which hit shelves in November.

"Well, I had a few more things I wanted to say. I wanted to pass down some of my wisdom to the younger generations," he said of the book.

Van Dyke's career has spanned generations and genres, reaching new heights with his role in 1964's Mary Poppins. Among the many accolades Van Dyke owns is a Tony Award for his role in Bye Bye Birdie and an Emmy for The Dick Van Dyke Show.

In his interview, Van Dyke also touched on darker moments, like publicly coming forward to discuss his struggle with alcohol. "There was a lotta response from people who were having drinking problems who said, 'Thank you for bringin' it out into the sunlight,'" he said.

Van Dyke says there are some challenges that come with reaching triple digits, saying, "I miss movement. I've got one game leg from I don't know what. And — dance — I still try to dance."

The actor says his wife, whom he married in 2012, has made sure he retains youth.

"She kept me young," he said. "She gives me energy, she gives me humor, and all kinds of support."

Silver also shared her joy in looking after her centenarian husband.

"It's like a privilege and an honor to take care of him and make him happy," she added.

While 100 years old may seem like an accomplishment on its own, Van Dyke says he's not done. "The funniest thing is, it's not enough. A hundred years is not enough. You wanna live more, which I plan to," he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.