Diamond Dave unretires

David Lee Roth retired from touring a few years ago. Looks like he got bored and he’s ready to hit the stage again. He’s got a handful of show for the year but sadly, Atlanta is not on the list. Feel like a road trip?
Jul 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL
Aug 03: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, FL
Aug 06: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA
Aug 08: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ
Aug 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY
Aug 13: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroo, NH
Aug 15: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY
Aug 17: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA
Aug 18: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern India, IN
Aug 21: Cincinnati Hard Rock Outdoor Arena, OH
Aug 25: St. Louis The Factory, MO
Sep 12: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA
Sep 14: Napa Blue Note Summer Sessions, CA