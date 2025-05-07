Diamond Dave unretires

David Lee Roth retired from touring a few years ago. Looks like he got bored and he’s ready to hit the stage again. He’s got a handful of show for the year but sadly, Atlanta is not on the list. Feel like a road trip?

Jul 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 03: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, FL

Aug 06: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA

Aug 08: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Aug 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Aug 13: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroo, NH

Aug 15: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Aug 17: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Aug 18: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern India, IN

Aug 21: Cincinnati Hard Rock Outdoor Arena, OH

Aug 25: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Sep 12: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Sep 14: Napa Blue Note Summer Sessions, CA