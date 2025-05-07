Diamond Dave unretires

By Debra Green

David Lee Roth retired from touring a few years ago. Looks like he got bored and he’s ready to hit the stage again. He’s got a handful of show for the year but sadly, Atlanta is not on the list. Feel like a road trip?

Jul 31: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 03: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center, FL

Aug 06: Bristol Hard Rock Live Bristol, VA

Aug 08: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ

Aug 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Aug 13: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Casino Ballroo, NH

Aug 15: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Aug 17: Bethlehem The Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Aug 18: Gary Hard Rock Live Northern India, IN

Aug 21: Cincinnati Hard Rock Outdoor Arena, OH

Aug 25: St. Louis The Factory, MO

Sep 12: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Sep 14: Napa Blue Note Summer Sessions, CA

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!