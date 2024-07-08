'Despicable Me 4' lights up Fourth of July weekend box office with $122.9 million debut

Illumination

By George Costantino

Despicable Me 4 topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $122.9 million over the five-day Fourth of July weekend and an estimated $75 million over the traditional three-day weekend.

All told, the Despicable Me movies, featuring Steve Carell as the former supervillain and leader of the Minions, ranks as one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time.

The film added an estimated $148 million overseas, for a global total of $230 million.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 landed in second place, earning an estimated $30 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its four-week North American gross to $533.8 million. The animated sequel has collected $1.217 billion worldwide. Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to A Quiet Place: Day One, delivering an estimated $21 million between Friday and Sunday, for a two-week haul of $94.4 million at the domestic box office and $178 million globally.

The second of this week's two major releases, the slasher flick MaXXXine, opened with an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office over the three-day weekend. The film, starring Mia Goth in the titular role, brought in $7.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, earning an estimated $6.5 million for the three=day weekend, bringing its five-week domestic tally to $177.3 million and $360 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!