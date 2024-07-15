'Despicable Me 4' reigns at the box office with $44.6 million weekend

Despicable Me 4 topped the North American box office for the second straight week with an estimated $44.6 million weekend, bringing its two week total to $211 million.

Overseas, the movie earned an estimated $88.9 million, bringing its worldwide tally to $437.8 million.

The Despicable Me films are now the first animated franchise in history to top the $5 billion mark, according to Variety.

Longlegs, the mystery horror film starring Nicolas Cage, took second place, delivering an estimated $22.6 million at the domestic box office and $25.7 million globally in its opening weekend.

Inside Out 2 settled in third place, grabbing an estimated $20.8 million in its fifth week of release. The animated sequel has earned an estimated $572.6 million at the North American box office and $1.3 billion worldwide.

Landing in fourth place was A Quiet Place: Day One, adding an estimated $11.8 million to its domestic total, which now stands at $116.2 million. The latest installment in the A Quiet Place franchise has now crossed the $200 million mark worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was the second of this week's two new major releases, Fly Me to the Moon, the rom-com starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. The film earned an estimated $10 million at the North American box office and $9 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $19 million.

Elsewhere, Sing Sing, the buzzy prison drama starring Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin, drew an estimated $137,119 million in limited release. It expands nationwide in August.

