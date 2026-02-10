Demi Lovato cancels first 5 shows postponing her tour ‘to protect her health’

Demi Lovato took to her Instagram story Tuesday morning to announce to fans she is postponing the start of her Its Not That Deep tour in order to protect her health.

The 5 cities on the chopping block are Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver.

The post reads:

My Lovatics - I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can. While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible. To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour. Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver - I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there. Orlando - we are moving your show to April 13th and will kick off there.If you purchased your tickets for one of these shows through Ticketmaster or AXS, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats) etc, please reach out to your point of purchase. In Orlando, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Additional tickets are available on demilovato.com/tour. I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon <3