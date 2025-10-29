Delicious Halloween deals and freebies

Enjoy some treats this Halloween with these restaurant deals and freebies.
- Bojangles
- Bojangles is offering “Boo Time” discounts each night from October 22-31. Customers can log into the Bojangles app at 10:31 p.m. to get that night’s discount code, valid for 24 hours.
- SONIC
- SONIC is offering 50-cent hot dogs on October 31st. Customers can also log into the SONIC app for freebies including burgers, shakes, chicken bites, and more now through November 2nd.
- KFC
- KFC is offering daily surprises in the KFC app through October 31st.
- Schlotzksy’s
- Rewards Members can get $3 off scary big sandwiches on October 31st.
- Moe’s Southwest Grille
- Customers can get BOGO entrees at participating locations from October 31-November 1st.
- Dunkin’
- Dunkin’ rewards members can earn triple points on orders of half-dozen and dozen donut boxes, or on a 50-count box of Munchkins
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Chipotle is offering $6 entrees for rewards members customers who visit a restaurant in costume after 3 p.m. on October 31st.
- McAlister’s Deli
- Rewards members can get double points on any purchase from October 27-November 2nd.
- Burger King
- Members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can get a Jack-O-Lantern Whopper for $5 on Halloween. Members can also get free menu items daily with purchase.
- Applebee’s
- Get a free Boneless Wings appetizer with any $40 or more online order using code SCARY25 on Halloween.
- Baskin-Robbins
- Rewards members can get 20% off the Galactic Brownie Polar Pizza as well as 31% off all scoops on Halloween
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
- Reward app users will get double points on October 31st.
- Buffalo’s Cafe
- Customers can get free online delivery on orders of $30 or more from October 31-November 2nd.
- Red Robin
- Kids under 11 who dine in a restaurant in costume will get a free sundae from October 29-November 1st. From October 30-November 1st, use code 20SPOOKY for 20% off to-go orders and 15% off catering orders.
- Whataburger
- Rewards Members can get buy one get one free 9-piece WhataWings on October 31st.
- Outback Steakhouse
- Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any adult entree using the code SpookyFree on October 31st.
- Krispy Kreme
- Customers who visit a store in costume now through Halloween will receive a free original glazed or classic ring doughnut.
- Cinnabon
- Now through October 31st, rewards members can receive a free OREO Spookies & Cream Chillatta with the purchase of a CinnaPack.
- Friendly’s
- Kids eat free for loyalty members with the purchase of an adult entree on October 31st.