Death to my childhood

MTv announced they are officially pulling the plug today. Although i haven’t watched the channel in years, it makes me sad. a part of my childhood is gone. we didn’t have cable growing up and i would go to friends’ houses to watch it. it felt to naughty. my girlfriends and i would go to the basement and watch the videos over and over to learn the dances. we copied the fashion, the makeup. it was such a huge part of our lives. it introduce whole new and different types of music to my tiny midwestern town. as i got older it delivered shows like The Real World which again opened my eyes to the world. my cousins would travel on spring break hoping to make it on the channel. The video concepts were groundbreaking in music and filmmaking.

my friend took me to a MTv video awards post party once where i scored this commemorative Moon Man.

The music-focused channels will be shut down at the end of 2025, the main MTV channel will continue to exist, albeit with its programming focused on reality shows. In the past, MTV has already scaled back its music video programming, a trend that began years ago with the rise of streaming services, leading to the shutdown of MTV News in 2023 and the recent decision to end dedicated music channels.

MTV Music – The flagship music video destination MTV 80s – Home to beloved retro hits and nostalgic favorites MTV 90s – The ultimate throwback channel for alternative rock and pop classics Club MTV – Dance music and electronic beats around the clock MTV Live – Live performances and concert coverage

This decision is attributed to a long-term decline in viewership for linear music channels, as audiences increasingly turn to streaming platforms and social media for music content. The network’s shift away from music began as early as 1992 with shows like The Real World, and by the 2010s, music programming was significantly scaled back.