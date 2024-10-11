'Deadpool & Wolverine' sets another record

Deadpool & Wolverine has set another record: The Marvel Studios team-up has had the bestselling digital debut week for any R-rated movie.

The film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds hit digital platforms on Oct. 1; it comes to Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22.

The film is also the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time worldwide with a take north of $1.3 billion; currently, it is the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024, following another Disney release, Inside Out 2.



On July 26, the third movie starring Reynolds' potty-mouthed mercenary also had the biggest global opening for an R-rated movie, breaking the record set by his 2016 original.

Domestically, the film ranks at #13 of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

