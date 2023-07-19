Dax Shepard shares sweet photos with "greatest" wife Kristen Bell for her birthday

Dax Shepard has shared a loving message to his wife Kristen Bell for her 43rd birthday, which was Tuesday, July 18.

In the caption of a sweet Instagram post showing the smiling couple on a boat, Shepard wrote, "Happy Birthday to the world's hottest jujitsu practitioner. And that's in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known."

The 48-year-old added, "[Every] one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell."

Bell replied to her husband's message in the comments, writing, "So grateful I get to spend them all with you ♥️."

Shepard and Bell have been married for nearly 10 years. The couple tied the knot at the Beverly Hills County Clerk's Office in October 2013.

They have two children together, daughters Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8.

