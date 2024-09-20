David Gilmour won’t be playing these 3 popular songs

Live 8 London - Stage LONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images)