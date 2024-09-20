David Gilmour won’t be playing these 3 popular songs

David Gilmour Names 3 Pink Floyd Classics You’ll Never Hear Him Perform
- When David Gilmour hits the road later this month for his first tour in eight years, he wants to make sure fans aren’t expecting him to perform all of Pink Floyd’s hits. In fact, he says there are three songs he recorded with the legendary band that he’ll never perform live.
- “There are songs from the past that I no longer feel comfortable singing,” Gilmour says. “I love ‘Run Like Hell.’ I loved the music I created for it, but all that, ‘You’d better run, run, run…’ -- I now find that all rather a bit terrifying and violent.” The other two songs are “Money” and “Another Brick In the Wall,” which Gilmour says he performed a number of times “against my better judgement” after Roger Waters left Pink Floyd.
- That’s not to say his show will be completely without Pink Floyd music. “I’m going to be sticking with the ones that are essentially my music, and I feel some ownership of,” Gilmour says. “‘Comfortably Numb,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond,’ maybe.”