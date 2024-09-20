David Gilmour won’t be playing these 3 popular songs

Would you feel cheated?

Live 8 London - Stage LONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour from the band Pink Floyd on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images)

By Axel Lowe

David Gilmour Names 3 Pink Floyd Classics You’ll Never Hear Him Perform

  • When David Gilmour hits the road later this month for his first tour in eight years, he wants to make sure fans aren’t expecting him to perform all of Pink Floyd’s hits. In fact, he says there are three songs he recorded with the legendary band that he’ll never perform live.
  • “There are songs from the past that I no longer feel comfortable singing,” Gilmour says. “I love ‘Run Like Hell.’ I loved the music I created for it, but all that, ‘You’d better run, run, run…’ -- I now find that all rather a bit terrifying and violent.” The other two songs are “Money” and “Another Brick In the Wall,” which Gilmour says he performed a number of times “against my better judgement” after Roger Waters left Pink Floyd.
  • That’s not to say his show will be completely without Pink Floyd music. “I’m going to be sticking with the ones that are essentially my music, and I feel some ownership of,” Gilmour says. “‘Comfortably Numb,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond,’ maybe.”
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!