Dave Coulier claps back at critics of John Stamos' bald cap photo amid cancer battle

No good deed goes unpunished: John Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh, and Dave Coulier are clapping back at snarkers who took aim at John for an Instagram post supporting his Full House co-star amid his cancer battle.

Coulier recently shared that he shaved his head as a "preemptive strike" as he is treated for stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In a picture posted on Monday, Stamos showed he visited his pal while wearing a bald cap in solidarity.

However, critics claimed Stamos' picture was merely a "photo op," seeing as how he didn't actually shave his head.

Coulier and company weren't having it.

Coulier posted to Instagram Tuesday, "I'm sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I've just begun my cancer journey. It's our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap – being a true loving friend and brother."

To the post, Stamos' wife noted, "I really hope the people who chose to say cruel things about my husband --who flew across the country and did what he could do bring joy to his friend going through chemo -- look inward. Instead of tearing down others, take that time to think about how you can bring joy to the people you love."

Coulier's wife, Melissa Coulier, replied, "One hundred percent. We are so grateful for his support and love during one of the most challenging times!! We love you both so much."

