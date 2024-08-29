'Dancing with the Stars' pro Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence

Nikki Bella, fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcome baby boy Nikki Bella (right) and Artem Chigvintsev attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for felony domestic violence, according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was arrested Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. and has been booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.

His bail was set at $25,000, according to jail records.

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia, though it's unknown who the offense was committed against. The two share a child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian-born dancer has competed on 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars to date.

He won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 29 alongside Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and most recently competed with Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson on season 32, finishing in fourth.

