Dan Schneider sues 'Quiet on Set' producers for defamation, calls series a "hit job"

Dan Schneider filed a defamation lawsuit on Wednesday against the creators of the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries.

Attorneys for the former television creator, who is featured in the docuseries, which was released in March about what allegedly went on behind the scenes at Nickelodeon in its heyday, has claimed that the filmmakers behind the series "falsely state or imply that Schneider" "sexually abused the children who worked on his television shows."

"Quiet on Set's portrayal of Schneider is a hit job," the suit alleges.

According to the suit, the television creator, who is known for his hit shows like Zoey 101, iCarly and Drake & Josh is suing Quiet on Set filmmakers Emma Schwartz, Mary Robertson, Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc., Maxine Productions and Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Schneider, who released a statement on Wednesday about the lawsuit, said that he is "apologetic and regretful" for behavior as a producer and "will continue to take accountability for it," but has "no choice but to take legal action against the people behind" the series.

"In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted," he said.

Good Morning America has reached out to Warner Brothers Discovery, Inc., Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television Inc., Emma Schwartz and Mary Robertson for comment but did not hear immediately back.

