Concert tickets for life, for $100!

Mike Flint of Columbus, Ohio signed up for free ZZ Top tickets for every tour. And he STILL gets them 40 years later.

Mike bought a lifetime membership to the ZZ Top Fan Club back in 1984. It cost $100, which must have seemed like a fortune at the time.

But when you consider that he’s seen almost every single tour since then for FREE, and that those tickets come with backstage passes, it turned out to be an INCREDIBLE value.

The membership also included a satin tour jacket, bumper stickers, and a signed poster. And while he can’t find the poster at the moment, he still has everything else.

Mike is 61 years old now, but he has no plans to slow down. Quote, “As long as I have these benefits and I’m still kickin’, I’ll go see ‘em . . . I’ve never had an issue with the tickets not being there. It’s just been fabulous and unbelievable.”

And by the way, his favorite show was from the “Eliminator Tour”. (That tour was in 1983, so it must’ve inspired him to join the fan club the following year.)