Conan O'Brien cast as new character in 'Toy Story 5'

You've got a friend in Conan.

Conan O'Brien will play a new character in the fifth Toy Story film, Disney has announced. The comedian will play a character called Smartypants in the upcoming film.

While the casting was first announced at Disney's Licensing Expo presentation on Monday, O'Brien confirmed the news in a video shared to Instagram.

"I've got big news. I'm going to be in Toy Story 5. Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this," O'Brien said. "Initially, I wanted the role of Woody, but they told me they already promised that to Tom Hanks."

He also joked that Smartypants is a better character than Woody or even Buzz Lightyear.

“It’s the best character of them all,” O'Brien said.

Hanks and Tim Allen are returning to their iconic roles of Woody and Buzz in the upcoming sequel. Ernie Hudson also joins the cast, taking over the role of Combat Carl, which was originated by the late Carl Weathers.

An official plot synopsis for the film has not been announced, but Disney has said it will cover the toys dealing with children's new fascination with electronics.

Andrew Stanton, who drafted the original treatment for the first Toy Story and directed Finding Nemo, directs Toy Story 5, while McKenna Harris co-directs and Jessica Choi produces.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters on June 19, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.