Colin Jost limps away from Olympics surfing correspondent gig amid "growing list of ailments"

After scraping his foot on a coral reef and getting a staph infection, then suffering a subsequent ear infection, SNL's "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost has apparently signed off as NBC's "Olympic surfing correspondent."

While the funnyman told NBC's Olympics anchor Mike Tirico he had a "growing list of ailments" in the South Pacific and planned to get "as many infections as there are Olympic Events," Deadline reports Jost has left Tahiti, and the network replaced him at the surfing beat with Australian weatherman Luke Bradnam.

Jost recently updated his Instagram with footage of a pre-taped, hard-hitting interview with Teahupo'o [TAY-ah-HOOP-oh], a display of skulls in Tahiti that shares the name with the monster wave break in which the Olympic competition is taking place.

Jost asked the wall-mounted noggins if the term "Teahup'o" is "offensive to skulls."

One replied the term is in fact insulting and just another example of "this anti-skull nonsense: You know, they put us on the poison label, they put us on the pirate flag." Some commenters correctly pointed out that the mounted skulls sounded suspiciously like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog's alter ego, comedian Robert Smigel.

Jost captioned the video bit by saying, "Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated."

Deadline notes it's not known if he'll be rejoining NBC's coverage of the Summer Games in Paris.

