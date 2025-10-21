Chrissie Hynde releases ‘Duets Special’

Founding member of The Pretenders has released a new album, featuring 13 duets. Check out the track listing:

1. Me & Mrs Jones with KD Lang

2. Can’t Help Falling In Love with Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees_

3. Sway with Lucinda Williams

4. Dolphins with Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode)

5. First Of The Gang To Die with Cat Power

6. Always On My Mind with Rufus Wainwright

7. Every Little Bit Hurts with Carleen Anderson

8. I’m Not In Love with Brandon Flowers (The Killers)

9. It’s Only Love with Julian Lennon

10. Try To Sleep with Debbie Harry (Blondie)

11. County Line with Alan Sparhawk (Low)

12. Love Letters with Shirley Manson (Garbage)

13. (You’re My) Soul & Inspiration with Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys)