Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry announce 'Transformers One' trailer will debut in space

AThe voice stars of the animated prequel film Transformers One, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, have announced an out-of-this-world debut for the movie's trailer.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, the Marvel movie veterans' revealed the trailer will launch -- literally -- in space.

The film has Hemsworth and Henry voicing, respectively, the robots Orion Pax and Henry D-16; the prequel shows how they "went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron."

Paramount Pictures explains that on Thursday, April 16 at 9 a.m. ET there will be a live-streamed countdown, and a spacecraft will be launched. "After one hour, the craft will reach its peak at 125,000 feet above the Earth, revealing the trailer with a custom introduction video" from the pair, the announcement said.

The event will be streamed from @TransformersMovie social accounts, The Paramount Pictures YouTube channel and co-streamed by Hemsworth on Instagram.

"With this movie, the sky's the limit," says Hemsworth in Tuesday's tease. "I mean it literally really is, though," Henry adds.

Transformers One, which also features the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, and Keegan-Michael Key, opens in theaters back on earth on September 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.