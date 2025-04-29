Chris Cornell would be happy about this....

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, killed himself May 17 by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, the city's medical examiner said. He was 52. (AP photo)
By Axel Lowe

Soundgarden is preparing for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance and are considering musicians to fill in for late frontman Chris Cornell. Guitarist Kim Thayil said that Chris Cornell would be really excited about the band’s inclusion into the Rock N Roll HOF and emphasized the emotional and technical challenges of finding someone to represent Cornell and the band’s legacy. The band initially had reservations about the Hall of Fame but changed their perspective after seeing the impact it had on other musicians. The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 8 in Los Angeles

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!