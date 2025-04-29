Chris Cornell would be happy about this....

Soundgarden is preparing for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance and are considering musicians to fill in for late frontman Chris Cornell. Guitarist Kim Thayil said that Chris Cornell would be really excited about the band’s inclusion into the Rock N Roll HOF and emphasized the emotional and technical challenges of finding someone to represent Cornell and the band’s legacy. The band initially had reservations about the Hall of Fame but changed their perspective after seeing the impact it had on other musicians. The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 8 in Los Angeles