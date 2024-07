We always hear about restaurants testing new items. Some make the cut and others don’t. The latest rumor floating around the internet is that Chick-Fil-A is testing out plain old boring normal straight cut fries? Will this mean saying goodbye to their signature waffle fries? In the variety of fries in the world, which is your favorite? Straight, curly, homestyle, waffle, sweet potato, stick, crinkle, steak...?