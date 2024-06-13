Check Out A Very Unique Def Leppard Cover And Some Other Cool Rock Covers

Postmodern Jukebox are known for doing unique covers of songs from many genres. Check out their take on a Def Leppard classic and tunes from a few other bands as well.

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 29: Inductees Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage and Vivian Campbell of Def Leppard attend the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room at Barclays Center on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Ro)

By Joe Rock

Postmodern Jukebox are known for doing unique covers of songs from many genres. I’ve been a fan for many years. I’ve even caught them in concert a few times. I just recently stumbled upon their take on the Def Leppard classic “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” It is absolutely a fun version of the tune. Being that Def Leppard are releasing a new single on June 13th, 2024, I figured it would be fun to share this that same day.

Having been a fan for years, this isn’t their first take on a Classic Rock tune that has caught my attention. The first song I heard them cover was “Sweet Child O’ Mine” done in a New Orleans style. Then there was also their versions of songs by Journey and The Cars. You can see them all below.

