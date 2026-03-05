Chase Infiniti, Rowan Blanchard and more appear in 'The Testaments' trailer

A new story in Gilead is unfolding soon.

Nearly a year after June Osborn's story in The Handmaid's Tale series reached its conclusion, a new chapter of Gilead's story will be told in The Testaments, a series also based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name.

Good Morning America was the first to debut the star-studded trailer Thursday.

The trailer introduces audiences to Agnes McKenzie (Chase Infiniti), who sets the scene: A dollhouse mirroring what it's like in Gilead, the fictional totalitarian theocratic regime that was introduced in The Handmaid's Tale, which has replaced the United States and is structured around strict gender roles and religion.

"Some dolls were always busy," Infiniti begins. "Others were always doing the important work. There is a little girl doll, that's me."

As clips of Infiniti in purple uniform appear with other girls in purple uniform, she says, "Back then, we still believed in this world."

"I guess it's easier to accept a story than believe that the people around you are monsters," Infiniti adds as a clip of her and her friends appear to be introduced to the atrocities of Gilead for the first time.

According to a synopsis, The Testaments serves as an "evolution of The Handmaid's Tale." It's a coming-of-age story following the young women as they navigate the halls of Aunt Lydia's (Ann Dowd) preparatory school for future wives.

The show also stars Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti and Mabel Li.

Atwood's book, which was released in 2019, served as a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale and was set 15 years after June's story.

Elisabeth Moss, who portrayed June Osborne/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale, serves as a co-executive producer with showrunner Bruce Miller.

The Testaments premieres on Hulu on April 8.

