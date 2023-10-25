Charlie Brown classics, a sing-along version of Ryan Reynolds' 'Spirited' among Apple TV+'s holiday offerings

Apple TV+ has announced its programming lineup for the holidays, which kicks off in a big way on November 22. That's when a live-action/animated special based on the classic The Velveteen Rabbit debuts, along with a musical special from Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, festive episodes of The Snoopy Show and Frog and Toad, and a sing-along version of Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's acclaimed Christmas musical Spirited.

And because for millions of people it's not the holidays without seeing the Charlie Brown seasonal classics, Apple TV+ will provide subscription-free windows to let viewers revisit the beloved Peanuts specials A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, as well as A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The former will be watchable for free Saturday, November 18, through Sunday, November 19; A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available Saturday, December 16, through Sunday, December 17.

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, had its free window already; it is currently streaming on the platform for subscribers.

As previously reported, the Ted Lasso Emmy winner — along with special guests — will top-line Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on Wednesday, November 22.

That day will also see the debuts of a special Making of 'Spirited' documentary and the debut of the aforementioned Velveteen Rabbit adaptation.

Friday, December 1, will mark the debut of the Frog and Toad Christmas Special; Shape Island: The Winter Blues; The Snoopy Show: Happiness is Holiday Traditions; and the sing-along version of Spirited.

