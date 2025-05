Legendary Club CBGB May Close After 32 Years

NEW YORK - MARCH 14: People stand outside of the rock club CBGB March 14, 2005 in New York City. CBGB, the legendary punk rock club which helped launch bands such as Blondie and the Ramones, faces closure if it does not resolve a dispute over unpaid rent with the homeless charity that owns the building. CBGB, which stands for "country, bluegrass and blues" rents its downtown space from the Bowery Residents' Committee, a nonprofit organization that runs a homeless shelter above the music venue. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)