Camila Alves says Matthew McConaughey brings 'so much joy' in birthday tribute

Camila Alves is celebrating her husband Matthew McConaughey in the sweetest way on his birthday.

The Oscar winner turned 55 on Monday.

In an Instagram video she shared on Monday, Alves and McConaughey are seen riding on a motorbike of some sort and cruising through the streets at night with music playing.

She wrote in the caption of the post, "Today we celebrate you!"

Alves then goes on to say that she and her family have been celebrating McConaughey all weekend before saying, "you bring so much Joy Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…!"

"To more sleigh street rides celebrating YOU!" she added.

In the past, Alves and McConaughey have taken to Instagram to celebrate their family’s milestones, especially birthdays.

For her birthday in January, McConaughey shared a photo of the both of them and called Alves a "hot mamma" in the caption of the post.

The duo tied the knot on June 9, 2012 after first meeting in 2006.

Prior to getting married, they welcomed their son Levi, 15, in 2008, and daughter Vida, 14, in 2010.

They welcomed their son Livingston during the same year of their wedding in 2012.

