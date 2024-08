Bryan Adams Invictus Games Toronto 2017 - Closing Ceremony TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams performs during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation ) (Harry How)

Did you know before Bryan Adams became the Canadian Wonder that he is today, he wrote songs for other artists. Including KISS. Here is his version of Rock & Roll Hell .