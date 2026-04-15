In brief: 'The Madison' renewed for season 3 and more

Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection season 2. The actor will take on a series regular role in the second season as he plays The Five Borough Killer, a serial killer who taunts police officers with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent people and eventually follows through on the awful deeds ...

Young Sherlock has been renewed for season 2 at Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a second season of the show that stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. Guy Ritchie directed season 1 of the show, which consisted of eight episodes that tell the origin story of the legendary detective ...

The Madison has been renewed for season 3 on Paramount+. The show's first season premiered on March 14 and earned 8 million global views in its first 10 days on the streaming platform. Production on season 2 of the show has ended, and its premiere date will be announced at a later time. Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell star in the series from Taylor Sheridan ...

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