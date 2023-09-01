In Brief: 'The Exorcist' spinoff scared of Taylor Swift, and more

Taylor Swift's influence has prompted a change of plans for The Exorcist: Believer. Universal Pictures has advanced the film's release to October 6, a week earlier than its initial schedule, after the singer announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film would release on October 13. "Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23," producer Jason Blum wrote on X, adding "#TaylorWins"...

Netflix has greenlit a sophomore season for the docu-series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, set to debut with three episodes on September 20, Variety reports. The upcoming installment continues its dive into the real-life saga of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of his murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in 2021. Season 2 unravels the events preceding and succeeding the fateful murders, with testimonies from key witnesses including Murdaugh family's former housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, caregiver to Libby Murdaugh, Mushelle "Shelly" Smith, Alex Murdaugh's cousin Curtis Edward Smith, and juror Gwen Generette...

After the summer success of Suits on Netflix, Peacock has strategically added Pearson, the short-lived spin-off starring Gina Torres, onto its streaming platform. Originally airing in 2019, Pearson ran for one season before facing cancellation six weeks after the season finale. Torres reprised her role as the formidable attorney Jessica Pearson, in the series that delves into the gritty realm of Chicago politics. The ensemble cast also features Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza. Suits also streams on Peacock, including its ninth and final season, which is currently unavailable on Netflix...

