In brief: 'The Boys' recruits Daveed Diggs, Joan Rivers honored and more

MGM+ has greenlit a new drama series titled Robin Hood, a modern take on the classic adventure tale. The reimagining, described by the streaming service as "a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story," takes place after the Norman invasion of England, as Rob and Marion "fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom ... and bring peace to the land." Robin Hood is set to debut on MGM+ in 2025 ...

Hamilton star Daveed Diggs has been added to the cast of The Boys for the show's fifth and final season, according to Deadline. Details on his character have yet to be announced. Developed by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star ...

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 4 of Outer Banks. The drama series follows a group of teens dubbed the Pogues on the treasure hunt of a lifetime. After finding the treasure in season 3, the Pogues are committed to having a normal life, but soon accept a proposal to go on a brand new treasure-hunting adventure. The trailer reveals some of the dangers awaiting them on their new mission. The first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4 debut Oct. 10, with the second five coming Nov. 7 ...

The New York Comedy Festival will kick off its 20th anniversary on Nov. 7 with a tribute to the late comedian Joan Rivers, titled Dead Funny - An All-Star Tribute to Joan Rivers Benefiting God's Love We Deliver. The lineup includes Michelle Buteau, Rachel Brosnahan, Nikki Glaser, Matteo Lane and Randy Rainbow. God's Love We Deliver is a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for people living with life-altering illnesses. Rivers was a member of the organization's board of directors for 25 years, up until her death in 2014 at the age of 81 ...

