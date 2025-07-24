In brief: 'Stick' renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+ and more

Katniss Everdeen's parents are among the new casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Scot Greenan and Grace Ackary will play Burdock Everdeen and Astrid March in the upcoming film. Also cast are Melody Chikakane Brown as Hattie Meeney and Jefferson White as Mr. McCoy. The upcoming film arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026 ...

Owen Wilson's comedy series Stick has been renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+. The renewal news comes the same day as the season 1 finale debuted on the streaming service. Along with Wilson, the ensemble cast of Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return in season 2 ...

In other Apple TV+ news, the platform has released a first look at its upcoming limited series The Savant. Jessica Chastain stars in the suspenseful series, which debuts its first two episodes on Sept. 26 and will air new episodes every Friday through Nov. 7. Chastain stars as an undercover investigator who infiltrates online hate groups to stop domestic extremists ...

