In Brief: Sharon Stone breaking bad in 'Nobody' sequel, and more

Sharon Stone will reportedly play the heavy in the sequel to Nobody, the unlikely 2021 action hit that starred Bob Odenkirk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plot of the follow-up is unknown, but the trade says Stone will be playing the main villain. Odenkirk reprises as the boring family man who the original film revealed was a deadly government assassin in his earlier days. Universal has slated the sequel's release for Aug. 15, 2025 ...

The Toronto International Film Festival has announced that its next incarnation, starting in September, will feature films from newly minted Emmy nominee Selena Gomez; Angelina Jolie and Ron Howard; a buzzy Pamela Anderson drama; and a documentary about Elton John. Selena's Cannes prize winner Emilia Pérez will screen at the fest, as will Howard's historical thriller Eden starring Jude Law and Vanessa Kirby. Jolie will be showcasing her directorial effort Without Blood, starring Salma Hayek; and the fest will also screen the documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. Anderson's film, the drama The Last Showgirl, was directed by Gia Coppola, and Anderson is already winning praise for her performance ...

Ella Purnell, Naveen Andrews, Alfred Enoch, Jason Isaacs and Peter Serafinowicz are lending their voices to The Seneschal, an audio project set hundreds of years before Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies. Before Snyder's Rebel Moon director's cut hits Netflix on Aug. 2, the podcast project tells the story behind the creation of the Jimmys, the robotic knights voiced by Anthony Hopkins in Snyder's sci-fi epic. The Seneschal debuts its first installment on July 29, with five additional episodes dropping weekly wherever you get your podcasts ...

