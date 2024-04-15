In Brief: Sarah Snook, Nicole Scherzinger take home Olivier Awards, and more

Succession star Sarah Snook and singer/actress Nicole Scherzinger were among the big winners at the 2024 Olivier Awards held Sunday, April 14 at London's Royal Albert Hall. Snook took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in the Sydney Theatre Company's version of the Oscar Wilde play The Picture of Dorian Gray. Scherzinger won for Best Actress in a Musical for her turn as Norma Desmond in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard. The complete list of winners can be found at the London Theatre website ...

Micheal B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, his director on a number of films, including Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther, are at it again in an as yet untitled supernatural thriller, according to Deadline. While plot details haven't been revealed, Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw shared a photo from the set of the film on Instagram, captioned, "Get ready." The film is slated for a March 7, 2025 release

Veteran character actor Ron Thompson, best known for his roles as Detective Nopke in the 1970s TV series Baretta and in Ralph Bakshi's animated film, American Pop, died Saturday, April 13, in Los Angeles. His friend, Professor Rel Dowdell of Hampton University, confirmed the news, according to Deadline. A cause of death for the 83-year-old was not given. Thompson had a brief career as a rock singer in the 1960s and wrote and recorded a number of singles as Ronnie Thompson, per the outlet

