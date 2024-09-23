In brief: 'Pretty Little Liars' canceled and more

Max has canceled its Pretty Little Liars reboot after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin starred Good Witch's Bailee Madison as Imogen, described as "a true survivor" and the "final girl" to uncover the mystery of "A." Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco also starred ...

Kathryn Crosby, the actress and singer best known for her roles in films like The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Anatomy of a Murder, died Sept. 20 of natural causes at her home in Hillsborough, California, a representative for the Crosby family announced, according to Variety. Crosby, the widow of singer/actor Bing Crosby, was 90. Kathryn was also a frequent guest on her husband's Merrie Olde Christmas specials. Bing Crosby died in 1977 at the age of 74 ...

When Hope Calls has gotten a season 2 pickup at Great American Country, according to Parade. Season 2 launched with a two-part Christmas special called When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas back in 2021, but since then its fate had been up in the air. The When Calls the Heart spinoff follows the lives of two sisters, Lillian and Grace --played respectively by Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon --separated as children following the death of their parents and reunited as adults. When Hope Calls originally aired on the Hallmark Channel before moving to GAC ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.