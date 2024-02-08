In Brief: 'Percy Jackson' gets second season on Disney+, and more

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran Giancarlo Esposito will replace the late Andre Braugher in Shonda Rimes' forthcoming drama The Residence, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Braugher died December 11, 2023, after a battle with lung cancer. The Netflix drama also stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba and centers on a whodunnit at the White House. The trade says Braugher had completed most of his shooting before the dual Hollywood strikes shut production down, so his scenes will need to be refilmed, with Esposito in his as-yet-unknown role ...

Variety reports Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans are in talks to star in the rom-com Materialists, directed by Past Lives director Celine Song. Set in New York, Materialists follows "a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man," per the outlet. Johnson, Pascal and Evans' roles have not been revealed. Past Lives, which has grossed over $20 million at the global box office, is up for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars on March 10 ...

Disney+ has renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians, its series adaptation based on Rick Riordan's bestselling Percy Jackson books, Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call Wednesday. Season 1 followed the titular 12-year-old hero, played by Walker Scobell, who learned he was the son of Greek god Poseidon. Accused of stealing a lightning bolt from Zeus himself, Percy embarked on a quest to recover it. Season 2, based on Riordan's second novel, The Sea of Monsters, will find Percy and his fellow demigods on a quest to retrieve the Golden Fleece. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

