In Brief: Paul Walter Hauser joins Marvel Studios' 'Fantastic Four', and more

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart and Dune's Oscar Isaac have been tapped to lead the cast of the thriller Flesh of the Gods, according to Deadline. Isaac and Stewart will play a married couple in 1980s Los Angeles who are "seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence," per the outlet. The film is set to shoot later this year ...

Paul Walter Hauser seems to be everywhere lately, and he's about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Deadline. The Richard Jewell star has been tapped for an undisclosed role in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. As previously announced, Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby will portray Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn will take on the role of Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Ben Grimm/the Thing and Julia Garner will play Shalla-Bal, a version of the iconic Silver Surfer. The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters July 25, 2025 ...

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Eric, the drama series starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Eric follows Cumberbatch as a father desperately searching for his 9-year-old son, who disappears one morning on the way to school, per the streaming service. Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls also star, along with Clarke Peters, Ivan Howe, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Oduye, Alexis Molnar and Roberta Colindrez. Eric begins streaming May 30 ...

