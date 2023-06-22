In brief: 'Nine Perfect Strangers' gets a season two, and more

Hulu has picked up Nine Perfect Strangers for a second season at Hulu, with executive producer Nicole Kidman returning in the role of resort director Masha, according to Variety. White Lotus and The Last of Us breakout star Murray Bartlett is in talks to star in season 2, sources tell the outlet. Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson Sellers and Aras Aydin will also join the cast...

Showtime announced on Wednesday that season 6 of its drama series The Chi will premiere August 4 on Paramount+ and on-demand, before making its on-air debut August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The season will be made up of 16 episodes that will be split into two eight-episode installments. The second half of the season will premiere at a later date. The drama, which is executive-produced by Lena Waithe, centers around four Chicago men at different points in their lives navigating school in a city so violent there's no guarantee you'll grow up. Jason Mitchell, Tiffany Boone, Alex Hibbert, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps star...

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has approved a change in eligibility rules for Best Picture, in an effort to bolster theater attendance in the age of streaming. Beyond the current initial qualifying run of one week in one of six U.S. cities, the new requirements include an expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024; and a requirement for late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, to submit plans to the Academy for verification. Non-U.S. territory releases can count toward two of the 10 markets; and qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film...

