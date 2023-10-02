In Brief: Nick renews 'Spongebob' for season 26, and more

ABC has canceled the sitcom Home Economics after three seasons, according to Deadline. The series, created by Michael Colton and John Aboud and inspired by Colton's life, followed three siblings -- one a member of the 1%, one middle class and one struggling to make ends meet. Topher Grace, Jimmy Teatro, Caitlin McGee, and Sasheer Zamata starred...

Nickelodeon has renewed Spongebob Squarepants for a 26-episode 15th season. The new season, will "uncover more nautical adventures" for SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward -- voiced respectively by Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence and Rodger Bumpass -- per the cable channel. The pickup marks 345 total episodes of the series since its July 1999 launch and counting, during which it has reigned as the most-watched animated series...

Season 4 of Netflix's hit show Emily in Paris is set to start shooting in January, according to Variety. The season was initially scheduled to start shooting this past summer at the Cité du Cinema studios, the show's location for the past three seasons, however, it has already been booked for the Olympic Games starting in mid-November. The series will now shoot at the nearby Studios Monjoie. The exteriors, meanwhile, will film on location in the streets of Paris...

Jacky Oh died from complications from cosmetic surgery, a representative confirmed to People. She was 33. The former Wild 'N Out performer -- born Jacklyn Smith -- was found "unresponsive" when emergency workers arrived at her Miami hotel room to assist her on June 1...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.