In brief: Netflix drops 'The Diplomat' season 2 trailer and more

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for season 2 of The Diplomat, which picks up after right after Kate — played by Keri Russell — learns that Britain's prime minister was responsible for the attack on one of its warships. She'll have to prove it in season 2, series creator Debora Cahn tells Netflix's Tudum. She'll also have to contend with the bomb that exploded in the season 1 finale, in which Kate's colleagues and her estranged husband, portrayed by Rufus Sewell, "are victims of a politically motivated attack in London that takes some lives and shatters the rest." Allison Janney will join the cast for season 2, playing Vice President Grace Penn ...

Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, LaKeith Stanfield and Demi Moore have been tapped to star in I Love Boosters, the next project from Sorry to Bother You filmmaker Boots Riley, according to Deadline. All that's known about the film at this time is that it centers on a ring of enterprising shoplifters — or boosters — who take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven, per the outlet ...

Netflix has pulled the plug on the Jeff Goldblum-led Greek mythology comedy series Kaos after just one season, according to Variety. Goldblum plays a modern-day vengeful Zeus in the dark comedy, described as a "contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life in the underworld" ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.