In Brief: Neil Patrick Harris helps 'Doctor Who' celebrate 60 years, and more

The BBC has released a new trailer for the three 60th-anniversary special episodes of Doctor Who, featuring guest star Neil Patrick Harris playing the Toymaker, an all-powerful enemy last seen on the series back in 1966. The clip also teases Jemma Redgrave returning to her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, the leader of UNIT, an organization committed to protecting Earth from unusual threats. The new trailer also features Catherine Tate, who played the Doctor's time-traveling companion Donna Noble in the late 2000s, along with Yasmin Finney as Donna's daughter Rose. Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over the role of the Doctor from David Tennant...

You talkin' to me? It turns out Robert De Niro isn't. The actor's rep tells The Hollywood Reporter that despite recent reports in The Sun, he won't be reprising his character Travis Bickle's classic line from the 1976 film Taxi Driver in his upcoming Uber commercial. The campaign is currently filming in London and is slated to launch sometime later this year. Uber has seen a number of celebrities help advertise for both its Uber Eats delivery service and Uber One, its separate membership service, in recent years, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman and Nicholas Braun...

Viewers who watched repeats of Yellowstone on CBS Sunday caught an unusual pair of commercials sending them to network rival NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock to catch "all episodes" of the Kevin Costner drama." The reason is that Peacock has streaming rights to the program, even though it's produced by CBS' parent company Paramount Global, which first airs the series on its TV networks. "This is a declaration of war," quipped one Yellowstone character at the end of the spot. CBS hadn't planned on airing Yellowstone episodes, but ran them as a stopgap measure amid the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild strikes. A two-hour block of Yellowstone drew more than six million viewers to the network in their debut last week, according to Variety...

