In brief: 'Mufasa: The Lion King' to begin streaming on Disney+ and more

If you just can't wait to watch Mufasa: The Lion King at home, you're in luck. The film will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 26. This means it will come to streaming after a 96-day theatrical window. The musical film was directed by Barry Jenkins and features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda ...

The Cruel Intentions show has come to an end. Prime Video has canceled the series after one season, as Variety first reported. It premiered on the streamer in November 2024. The show was based on the 1999 film of the same name, which itself was based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas and Brooke Lena Johnson starred in the show from co-showrunners, writers and executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher ...

The Legally Blonde prequel series has cast June Diane Raphael as Elle Woods' mother. Deadline first reported the news that Raphael will star opposite Lexi Minetree in the series, which is called Elle. Reese Witherspoon is executive producing the prequel show about the character she famously portrayed. Elle's mom, named Eva, is polished, pragmatic and thrives on keeping things picture-perfect ...

