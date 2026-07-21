In brief: 'Masters of the Universe' gets streaming date and more

Lewis Pullman is teaming up with Julia Garner. The actor is set to make his return to television by starring opposite Garner in the upcoming thriller-drama series Guilty Creatures for Apple TV. Craig Gillespie is directing the series from showrunner Stuart Zicherman. The series was adapted for the small screen by Sarah DeLappe. It's based on Mikita Brottman's true-crime book Guilty Creatures: Sex, God, and Murder in Tallahassee, Florida, and follows a romance and act of murder between two young, adulterous, God-fearing lovers ...

Masters of the Universe has set its streaming debut. The Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel film will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on Wednesday. Travis Knight directed the movie that stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam. The film also features Camila Mendes, Jared Leto and Idris Elba ...

We now know who will star alongside Dwayne Johnson in Lizard Music. Deadline reports that fourth grade newcomer Theo Clark Leber has landed the starring role in director Benny Safdie's upcoming film adaptation of the 1976 novel by Daniel Pinkwater. The film will be made for Amazon MGM Studios. This live-action/CGI hybrid movie will mark 10-year-old Leber's feature debut. It follows a boy (Leber) who stumbles across a late night broadcast of lizards playing music. This transports him through a hidden door into a new world where he meets The Chicken Man (Johnson). The duo set off on an adventure that becomes a voyage through invisible worlds ...

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