In brief ... Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Broadway's 'All In: Comedy About Love' and more

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been added to the rotating cast of Broadway's All In: Comedy About Love, according to Broadway.com. Comedian John Mulaney will lead the first round of cast members, which includes Saturday Night Live stars Fred Armisen and Chloe Fineman, Girls5Eva's Renée Elise Goldsberry and Richard Kind, appearing Dec. 11-Jan. 12. The play, running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, features "a series of vignettes about dating, heartbreak and marriage," adapted from short stories by Simon Rich, per the outlet ...

Tamara Smart, who recently starred in Netflix's Resident Evil, has been tapped to play Thalia Grace in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Season 2 is based on The Sea of Monsters, the second installment in Rick Riordan's acclaimed book series. Thalia is described as "the Demigod daughter of Zeus who made her last stand to protect her friends at the edge of Camp Half-Blood," per the streaming service. Smart joins series regulars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

The Tony Awards will return to New York’s Radio City Music Hall for the first time in two years when the 2025 ceremony takes place June 8, according to Deadline. The 78th celebration, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, "will recognize all of the awards categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 season," per CBS. The Tony Awards will air live to both coasts on CBS and stream on Paramount+ ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.