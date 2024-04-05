In Brief: 'Legally Blonde' TV series in the works, and more

Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine production company, along with Amazon MGM Studios, are developing a Legally Blonde spinoff series based on the popular film in which she starred, according to Deadline. Legally Blonde, released in 2001, followed sorority queen Elle Woods -- played by Witherspoon -- who's dumped by her boyfriend (Matthew Davis) and decides to follow him to law school. It was followed by Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde in 2003 and the 2009 direct-to-video spinoff Legally Blondes. Legally Blonde 3, co-written by Mindy Kaling, has been in the works for several years ...

Variety reports Dune: Part Two helmer Denis Villeneuve is circling his next project, an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's book Nuclear War: A Scenario. Villeneuve is reportedly in talks with Legendary Studios to produce, adapt and/or direct. The book, per the outlet, "explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons and have been privy to the response plans and have been responsible for those decisions should they have needed to be made." Legendary also confirmed a third Dune film with Villeneuve is in the works ...

Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde is teaming up with Margot Robbie's Lucky Chap production company for a feature adaptation of Avengelyne, the 1990s comic book character from Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Avengelyne, per THR, "centered on a fallen angel cast to Earth. She is entrusted to find and protect The One, a person who is the key to protecting humanity from demons and other monsters." Robbie is not attached to star in the film ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.