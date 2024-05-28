In Brief: 'Knives Out' threequel starts staffing up, and more

Max has canceled The Girls on the Bus after one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, starring Supergirl's Melissa Benoist, was based on Amy Chozick's book Chasing Hillary, about "four female journalists who followed every move of a parade of flawed presidential candidates, finding friendship, love and scandal along the way," according to the outlet. Girls on the Bus finished up its 10-episode run on May 9 ...

Challengers actor Josh O'Connor and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny are in talks to star alongside Daniel Craig, who'll reprise his role as Benoit Blanc in Netflix's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, What's on Netflix reports. Rian Johnson is returning to write, produce, and direct the film, the third Knives Out whodunnit. Plot details are being kept under wraps ...

David Lynch took to the social platform X to announce what appears to be an upcoming project. "Ladies and gentlemen, something is coming along ... for you to see and hear," the filmmaker teased in the video posted on Monday, May 25. "And it will be coming along on June 5." He did not reveal exactly what the project might be ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.