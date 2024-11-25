In brief: Jon Hamm's 'Your Friends & Neighbors' lands early season 2 renewal and more

Apple TV+ has given the Jon Hamm-led drama Your Friends & Neighbors the go-ahead for a second season ahead of its April 11, 2025 series premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows Hamm's Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a disgraced hedge fund manager who resorts to stealing from his wealthy neighbors' homes following his divorce. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn also star ...

Game show veteran Chuck Woolery, who hosted the original versions of Wheel of Fortune and Love Connection, has died, longtime friend and podcast cohost Mark Young tells the Associated Press. He was 83. Woolery also hosted Scrabble as well as a revival of The Dating Game, and guest starred as himself on a number of TV series including the sitcoms 227 and Scrubs ...

Apple TV+ has scrapped its plans for a sequel to its comedy thriller Wolfs, starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, according to Variety. Wolfs features Clooney as "a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime," per the streaming service. "But when a second fixer -- played by Pitt -- shows up and the two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected." Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan also star ...

