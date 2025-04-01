In brief: James Gunn shares behind-the-scenes look at 'Supergirl' film and more

James Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The co-head of DC Studios shared a photo of actress Milly Alcock, who is playing the superhero in the upcoming film, reading a Supergirl comic book. "Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can't wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026," Gunn wrote on Instagram. The photo comes one day before the Warner Bros. Discovery panel will take place at CinemaCon 2025, where more about the film is expected to be revealed ...

Zack Snyder has been tapped to direct Brawler, a film about the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship. Variety reports that Snyder will also co-write and produce the film, about a man who rises up in the world of UFC. Snyder is teaming up with Dana White's UFC and Turki Alashikh, who is chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of boxing magazine The Ring, for the film ...

Michael Mann has finished the script for Heat 2. Vulture reports the director has finished writing the screenplay for the sequel to his 1995 crime film. According to the outlet, Mann said he has "just finished the screenplay and handed in the first draft" to Warner Bros. While he said he can't talk more about it, he made sure to say "it's an exciting project." ...

