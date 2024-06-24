In brief: 'Ink Master' star Ryan Hadley dies, Alex Trebek gets a stamp, and more

Tattoo artist Ryan Hadley, best known for appearing on season 6 of the Paramount competition series Ink Master, died Thursday, June 20, his family posted on Instagram. He was 46. According to Deadline, Hadley announced last December he'd been diagnosed with seminoma, a malignant germ cell tumor that develops most often in the testicle...

Alex Trebek, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons until his death from pancreatic cancer in 2020, is getting his own stamp. His successor, Ken Jennings, made the announcement during the June 21 episode of the game show. The sheet of stamps looks like the display of video monitors on the Jeopardy! game board alongside a photo of Trebek. Printed on each stamp is the clue, "This naturalized U.S. citizen hosted the quiz show "Jeopardy!" for 37 seasons.'" Underneath, written upside down, is the response: "Who is Alex Trebek?" The stamp will be released July 22 and is available for preorder now on the USPS website ...

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, best known for his roles in Love Actually and the Maze Runner films, and Westworld's Talulah Riley have tied the knot, according to The Sun. The newspaper obtained photos of their wedding in England. Brodie-Sangster, 34, and Riley, 38, met on the set of the Disney+ drama Pistol in March 2021. The couple reportedly got engaged in July of 2023. Talulah was previously married to billionaire Elon Musk ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.