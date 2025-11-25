In brief: 'Industry' premiere date and teaser trailer, and more

The fourth season of Industry has a premiere date and a new teaser trailer. The series will debut new episodes weekly, starting Jan. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The drama, set in the cutthroat world of investment banking, stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington and Max Minghella ...

You can now watch Regretting You at home. Paramount Home Entertainment announced that the drama, based on the popular Colleen Hoover novel, will be available on digital starting Tuesday. The movie hit theaters Oct. 24 and has made $47.2 million domestically. It stars Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames ...

Variety reports that Rebecca Yarros' novel Variation is being adapted into a movie for Amazon MGM Studios. The script is being penned by It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall, and the movie is being produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground and ballerina Misty Copeland's Life in Motion Productions. The story follows a ballerina who returns to her hometown to recover from an injury, where she reunites with a Coast Guard rescue swimmer from her past ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.