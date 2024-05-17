In brief: 'Five Nights at Freddy’s 2' gets release date, 'Never Let Go' trailer released and more

Universal has set December 5, 2025, as the release date for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the horror sequel that centered on a new night watchman for a haunted family pizza restaurant, according to Variety. The studio also announced it has changed the release dates for a couple of other highly anticipated sequels. M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the 2022 AI robot doll-gone-wrong thriller starring Allison Williams, moves from May 16, 2025, to June 27, 2025; and The Black Phone 2, the 2022 thriller about a boy locked in a basement who receives phone calls from the killer's previous victims, moves from June 27, 2025, to October 17, 2025 ...

Lionsgate has dropped the official trailer for Never Let Go, the psychological thriller starring Halle Berry as a mother whose only hope of saving herself and the lives of her twin sons from an evil taking over the world is to stay connected — literally and figuratively — at all times. Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins also star. A release date has yet to be announced ...

FX, Hulu and the estate of James Clavell — the author of the novel the epic series Shōgun is based on — have teamed up to develop more seasons of the show. The series, set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war, features a primarily Japanese cast, including co-producer Hiroyuki Sanada from Avengers: Endgame and Bullet Train, Anna Sawai and Hiroto Kanai. Shōgun has become FX's most-watched show ever based on global hours streamed, according to FX. All 10 episodes of Shōgun, which concluded on April 23, are available to stream on Hulu ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.