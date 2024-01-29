In Brief: 'Despicable Me 4' drops a trailer, and more

Universal and Illumination dropped the first trailer for Despicable Me 4, the latest installment in the animated franchise. The film once again features Steve Carrell voicing the now reformed Gru, who welcomes a new member to the family -- Gru Jr. -- and a new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Will Ferrell. Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, Pierre Coffin also return for the fourth installment, joined by newcomers Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan. Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters July 3 ...

Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jake T. Austin is returning for the reboot of Disney Channel series, joining David Henrie and Selena Gomez. "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family," he shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of him posing with David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played the their onscreen parents, according to Entertainment Tonight. Austin played the youngest Russo sibling, Max, alongside Henrie and Gomez, who play Justin and Alex Russo, respectively. Henrie has been confirmed as a series regular, while Gomez is set to appear on the pilot episode, per the outlet ...

Fox announced Friday that JoJo Siwa will return as a judge for season 18, of So You Think You Can Dance, replacing longtime judge and series creator Nigel Lythgoe, who stepped down earlier this month. Siwa, who previously served as a judge on the show's 17th season, will join choreographer and former SYTYCD All-Star Allison Holker and former Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy on the judges panel. Cat Deeley will continue to serve as host ...

